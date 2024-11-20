New song: "The Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI"

On March 8th, 1971 antiwar activists in Pennsylvania burglarized an FBI office, ultimately revealing to the world the Bureau's long-standing campaign of disinformation, infiltration, dirty tricks and assassinations known as Cointelpro.

The Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI

The US war on Vietnam was about a decade on

With millions of lives already gone

At home the war was on dissent

In practical form, what that meant

Was billy clubs and prison time, but beyond that

Feeling of a microphone under every hat

The sense of being watched, not knowing who to trust

Some folks in Philadelphia decided that they must

Get to the bottom of it, and to find out why

They formed the Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI

They were tired of the secrecy, the men who hide

In vans with headphones sitting inside

Tired of the paranoia that seemed so on the rise

Professor Davidon was intent on removing the disguise

He brought a group together, and they began

To learn the skills that would be needed to carry out a plan

To commit a burglary, see what’s in those drawers

If they liberate all the folders filed on that floor

In the the town of Media – they’d risk everything to try

The Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI

Forsyth became a locksmith, as good as anyone

The burglars carried out their plan, as it had been spun

Joe Frazier and Mohammed Ali were having their big fight

Hundreds of millions of people were watching that night

Including anyone who might have noticed what was going down

In that sleepy little town

They made off with the files and they got away

Went off to the countryside to see what they might say

They started reading at the farm beneath the Pennsylvania sky

The Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI

What they found was shocking, and things everyone needed to know

This was when the world first learned of Cointelpro

That the FBI had agents on every campus in the country

A system of informants so very like the Stasi

A police state on a mission to undermine and neutralize

To create fear and paranoia by spreading rumors and lies

They had a thousand files with stories of the way

The dirty tricks campaigns across the USA

The assassinations carried out by the American spy

The Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI

The burglars uncovered a story so old

None of them were alive when it began to be told

Since the FBI was formed right up until now

The documents documented exactly how

The secret police carry out their secret deeds

With distracting and destroying their tactics and their creed

The tip of the iceberg was all they really got

Unlike the millions and millions of files which have not

Ever seen the light of day – except, by and by

By the Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI

Later a director would haltingly admit

If it wasn't for the burglars it would still remain a secret

What they won't acknowledge, though, is the fact

Regardless of how the spy leaders react

According to the rules of their nefarious game

All they did was change the name

And if you're wondering where the agents are in the modern day

Just log on to social media and see what they say

If someone's leading a smear campaign, we just might know why

Because of the Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI

