This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
In Our Dreams ALBUM TOUR
0:00
-51:51

In Our Dreams ALBUM TOUR

Here's the podcast rendition of a guided tour of my upcoming album, In Our Dreams, wherein I share with you ten of the songs that will be part of the album, in the order I wrote them, with commentary.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

I originally livestreamed the album tour on YouTube, X, and Facebook. So it can be seen (and shared) on those platforms, too. (Technical note: the livestream version has around 30 seconds where my mic is accidentally muted mid-way into the broadcast, then I figure it out and start that part again. I fixed that for the podcast version.)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture