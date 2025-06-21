I originally livestreamed the album tour on YouTube, X, and Facebook. So it can be seen (and shared) on those platforms, too. (Technical note: the livestream version has around 30 seconds where my mic is accidentally muted mid-way into the broadcast, then I figure it out and start that part again. I fixed that for the podcast version.)
In Our Dreams ALBUM TOUR
Here's the podcast rendition of a guided tour of my upcoming album, In Our Dreams, wherein I share with you ten of the songs that will be part of the album, in the order I wrote them, with commentary.
Jun 21, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
