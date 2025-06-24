The album is currently on Bandcamp, and also to be found in the Everything folder accessible to CSA members. Next month it’ll drop on all the music streaming platforms such as Spotify.
In Our Dreams ALBUM TRAILER
I made an audio mash-up of songs from the new album, and a slideshow to go along with it. Which may represent the sum of my abilities to hype an album release.
Jun 24, 2025
