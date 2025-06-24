This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

In Our Dreams ALBUM TRAILER

I made an audio mash-up of songs from the new album, and a slideshow to go along with it. Which may represent the sum of my abilities to hype an album release.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

The album is currently on Bandcamp, and also to be found in the Everything folder accessible to CSA members. Next month it’ll drop on all the music streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture