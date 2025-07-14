New song: "I Support Palestine Action"

The British courts have regularly been finding Palestine Action innocent of any wrongdoing, in the group's efforts to smash the war machine, deeming them to be on the side of international law and British law, and deeming the state and the arms industry to be breaking the law. In light of this state of affairs, the British parliament has acted decisively, passing a law with an overwhelming majority to declare Palestine Action a terrorist group, and thus to declare that anyone expressing support for Palestine Action to be a terrorist as well, potentially liable to spend up to 14 years in prison for singing the chorus to this song.

Photo by Guy Smallman, from a protest in London at which many were arrested for holding those signs. Many more were arrested in the following days.

I Support Palestine Action

Since long before this moment, but especially since then

The western world’s governments have supported the killing of children

By Israeli soldiers, without fail, every day

Gunning them down with weapons made in the UK

Palestine Action formed to try to end

These arms sales that the courts could not defend

The courts could not defend them, so the Parliament

Became the vehicle to support the bombing of the tents

Which needs to be supported, so says the British state

Aside from 26 MP’s who failed to conflate

Supporting terrorism with opposing Israeli crimes

By those who think we’re living in some very scary times

Where it is now against the law to express sympathy

With those who would destroy corporate property

Illegal to say, with eyes open wide

I support Palestine Action, I oppose genocide

International law along with UK law as well

Forbids such weapons sales to countries like Israel

That is, countries that are committing crimes of war

Are not allowed to import, no access to the store

But in London and Berlin they just look the other way

At those inconvenient laws, there’s a new one today

Solidarity imprisoned and vilified

If you support Palestine Action and oppose genocide

As we bear witness to this constant slaughter

Depriving Gaza of food and water

Bombing children day and night

Where body parts strewn are an hourly sight

The authorities take aim and then crack down

On those who dare dissent in London Town

Who must stand up, not stand aside

Who support Palestine Action and oppose genocide

Will we pack the prisons or will we disappear

Have a Spartacus moment or a time of fear

Back down and go home or stand with humanity

Support the war machine or support sanity

We'll see what comes next in the story of the descent

Of Keir Starmer and his kindercidal government

We'll see who's willing to shout with pride

I support Palestine Action, I oppose genocide

