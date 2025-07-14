New song: "I Support Palestine Action"

The British courts have regularly been finding Palestine Action innocent of any wrongdoing, in the group's efforts to smash the war machine, deeming them to be on the side of international law and British law, and deeming the state and the arms industry to be breaking the law. In light of this state of affairs, the British parliament has acted decisively, passing a law with an overwhelming majority to declare Palestine Action a terrorist group, and thus to declare that anyone expressing support for Palestine Action to be a terrorist as well, potentially liable to spend up to 14 years in prison for singing the chorus to this song.
Photo by Guy Smallman, from a protest in London at which many were arrested for holding those signs. Many more were arrested in the following days.
I Support Palestine Action
Since long before this moment, but especially since then
The western world’s governments have supported the killing of children
By Israeli soldiers, without fail, every day
Gunning them down with weapons made in the UK
Palestine Action formed to try to end
These arms sales that the courts could not defend
The courts could not defend them, so the Parliament
Became the vehicle to support the bombing of the tents
Which needs to be supported, so says the British state
Aside from 26 MP’s who failed to conflate
Supporting terrorism with opposing Israeli crimes
By those who think we’re living in some very scary times
Where it is now against the law to express sympathy
With those who would destroy corporate property
Illegal to say, with eyes open wide
I support Palestine Action, I oppose genocide
International law along with UK law as well
Forbids such weapons sales to countries like Israel
That is, countries that are committing crimes of war
Are not allowed to import, no access to the store
But in London and Berlin they just look the other way
At those inconvenient laws, there’s a new one today
Solidarity imprisoned and vilified
If you support Palestine Action and oppose genocide
As we bear witness to this constant slaughter
Depriving Gaza of food and water
Bombing children day and night
Where body parts strewn are an hourly sight
The authorities take aim and then crack down
On those who dare dissent in London Town
Who must stand up, not stand aside
Who support Palestine Action and oppose genocide
Will we pack the prisons or will we disappear
Have a Spartacus moment or a time of fear
Back down and go home or stand with humanity
Support the war machine or support sanity
We'll see what comes next in the story of the descent
Of Keir Starmer and his kindercidal government
We'll see who's willing to shout with pride
I support Palestine Action, I oppose genocide
The Ministry of Culture is very much looking forward to this weekend in Canberra -- first our concert Saturday night at Live at the Polo, then singing at events each day of the convergence to sanction Israel for crimes of genocide.
Share this post