This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Selections from My Life as a Protest Singer EPISODE 2
0:00
-56:39

Selections from My Life as a Protest Singer EPISODE 2

My Life as a Protest Singer is an approximately 11-hour audiobook, available exclusively for members of my CSA. This is the 2nd of 3 Selections from the audiobook, available for anyone to check out.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 22, 2025
Share
Transcript

Following the NPR/Pacifica model of survival, almost everything I write or record is made available for free for anyone to read or hear. Occasionally I make an exception to this rule, just like they do, in a bald quest for more paid supporters.

Probably about 8% of the good folks on my email list (now run via Substack) are members of my Community-Supported Art program (CSA), whether they joined on Substack, on Patreon, on Bandcamp, or directly through my website. If occasionally coming up with a fairly major digital offering like the My Life as a Protest Singer audiobook might persuade a few of those 92% on my email list who aren’t paid supporters to cross to the other side of that little firewall, then I’ll be a very happy protest singer.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture