In Our Dreams ACOUSTIC (the podcast)

As much as I love all of the instrumentation and vocal harmonies that characterize the new album (which you can hear in that multilayered form right now on Bandcamp), listening to all of these songs in their original, solo acoustic form yesterday I found personally to be a powerful experience.

I think these 12 songs, heard in this order, provide a fairly raw and I daresay gripping account of the past two months in certain vital corners of planet Earth. I thought I'd present them to you like I heard them, back-to-back, in case you want to try that, too.

CSA members will now find In Our Dreams ACOUSTIC as an album in your Everything folder.