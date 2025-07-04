This Week with David Rovics

"Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games" REMIX
The morning massacres of starving Palestinians seeking food continue unabated.
David Rovics
Jul 04, 2025
Evening in the Americas when I received this brilliant remix from Chet Gardiner, and at the very moment I received this mix I was hearing news on Al-Jazeera about yet another morning massacre in Gaza, of starving Palestinians knowingly risking a likely death by Israeli machine gun fire in order for a slim chance at obtaining a small sack of flour. The abhorrent Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's Hunger Games continue.

