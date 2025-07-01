New song: "Israel and its Nuclear Arsenal"

Israel and its Nuclear Arsenal

Mordechai Vanunu let the world know

When he photographed the missiles lined up in a row

That his adopted country had a secret store

Of the deadliest of weapons that could be used in war

The proliferation spoken of with fear

Had spread to the Middle East, with these warheads here

So many countries across the nations

Tried to prevent proliferation

There are various ways that kind of thing went

Such as the Glenn Amendment

That said the full force of the state

Would come down on anyone who'd violate, so

No one mentioned Israel

And its nuclear arsenal

They said no one tests a bomb from this point here

And when Pakistan did, sanctions severe

But with certain countries they looked the other way

About Israel they had nothing to say

How much injustice can you take on the chin

When the IAEA is never sent in, and

No one mentioned Israel

And its nuclear arsenal

Just the suspicion that there might be

A program to develop such weaponry

Was enough to invade Iraq

Enough for unprovoked attack

Enough to bomb Tehran with an iron fist

But where these weapons really exist

No one mentioned Israel

And its nuclear arsenal

They fear-monger about possibilities

But when it comes to realities

The mistake no one wants to be made

That would trigger the ban on military aid

They might say some things but they will not

Speak on the record about what they’ve got

No one mentioned Israel

And its nuclear arsenal

I’m talking about Marjorie Taylor Green, who said it in a post

I’m talking about the Squad, perhaps the most

Who stand up against hypocrisy

Who say they support equality

Not one among them is prepared to say

That these warheads exist today

No one mentioned Israel

And its nuclear arsenal