New song: "Israel and its Nuclear Arsenal"

Israel and its Nuclear Arsenal
Mordechai Vanunu let the world know
When he photographed the missiles lined up in a row
That his adopted country had a secret store
Of the deadliest of weapons that could be used in war
The proliferation spoken of with fear
Had spread to the Middle East, with these warheads here
So many countries across the nations
Tried to prevent proliferation
There are various ways that kind of thing went
Such as the Glenn Amendment
That said the full force of the state
Would come down on anyone who'd violate, so
No one mentioned Israel
And its nuclear arsenal
They said no one tests a bomb from this point here
And when Pakistan did, sanctions severe
But with certain countries they looked the other way
About Israel they had nothing to say
How much injustice can you take on the chin
When the IAEA is never sent in, and
No one mentioned Israel
And its nuclear arsenal
Just the suspicion that there might be
A program to develop such weaponry
Was enough to invade Iraq
Enough for unprovoked attack
Enough to bomb Tehran with an iron fist
But where these weapons really exist
No one mentioned Israel
And its nuclear arsenal
They fear-monger about possibilities
But when it comes to realities
The mistake no one wants to be made
That would trigger the ban on military aid
They might say some things but they will not
Speak on the record about what they’ve got
No one mentioned Israel
And its nuclear arsenal
I’m talking about Marjorie Taylor Green, who said it in a post
I’m talking about the Squad, perhaps the most
Who stand up against hypocrisy
Who say they support equality
Not one among them is prepared to say
That these warheads exist today
No one mentioned Israel
And its nuclear arsenal
Share this post