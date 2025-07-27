"From Auschwitz to Gaza" REMIX

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThis Week with David Rovics"From Auschwitz to Gaza" REMIX3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:29-3:29Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade."From Auschwitz to Gaza" REMIXThis is probably my best songwriting effort on the awful subject of Israel's continuing genocide of the Palestinian people by mass starvation. Chet Gardiner has given us with another stellar remix.David RovicsJul 27, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptHere it is on Soundcloud…If songs can melt hearts, please send this to someone who needs to hear it.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent EpisodesSetting fire to a passportJul 26 • David RovicsNew song: "From Auschwitz to Gaza"Jul 24 • David RovicsSydney Gaza rally recordingJul 20 • David RovicsNew song: "Maha Almassri" #FreeMahaJul 17 • David RovicsNew song: "I Support Palestine Action"Jul 14 • David Rovics"The Food Lines are the Front Lines Now" REMIXJul 6 • David Rovics"Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games" REMIXJul 4 • David Rovics
Share this post