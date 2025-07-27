This Week with David Rovics

"From Auschwitz to Gaza" REMIX
"From Auschwitz to Gaza" REMIX

This is probably my best songwriting effort on the awful subject of Israel's continuing genocide of the Palestinian people by mass starvation. Chet Gardiner has given us with another stellar remix.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jul 27, 2025
Here it is on Soundcloud…

If songs can melt hearts, please send this to someone who needs to hear it.

