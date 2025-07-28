This Week with David Rovics

"I Support Palestine Action" REMIX
"I Support Palestine Action" REMIX

As increasing numbers of people keep getting arrested in England for holding signs that read, "I Support Palestine Action," here's a remix for the next album from Chet Gardiner.
Jul 28, 2025
Midwest US Tour in September, northeast in October

MIDWEST!!! I'm looking forward to visiting the midwestern US in early Sept. I'll be part of a Gaza benefit in Milwaukee on Sept 6. If anyone wants to organize a house concert or other event in early Sept I could go anywhere in Wisconsin, Illinois, and potentially beyond.

NORTHEAST!!! In October I’ll be in the northeastern US, along with Kamala. We could go to other parts of the country, or even across the border in Canada, in early October, but during the last half of October we’ll be in the northeast, with gigs in Boston, New York City, and elsewhere. Lots of free dates for more gigs, and I’d love to hear from you if you’re anywhere in the New England/New York area and you might be inclined to organize a house concert or other event.

