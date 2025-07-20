This Week with David Rovics

Sydney Gaza rally recording
Sydney Gaza rally recording

Choice bits from last weekend's rally in Hyde Park.
David Rovics
Jul 20, 2025
Vivien Langford was at last weekend's Gaza solidarity rally in Sydney for 3CR Community Radio, and she made this audio montage from the rally, featuring an amazing speech from someone from the Australian Jewish Council, followed by Kamala and I singing "I Support Palestine Action," and an announcement about the National Convergence on Canberra, which we will be singing at today, tomorrow, and Tuesday.

