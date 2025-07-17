New song: "Maha Almassri" #FreeMaha

Maha Almassri is a Palestinian grandmother from the Gaza Strip who was staying with her son in Sydney, New South Wales, after fleeing Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, when one morning she was abducted by police in a pre-dawn raid and put in detention, where she remains today, with no explanation, and no recourse but detention or "self-deportation." Maha is one of several Palestinians who have been similarly abducted and detained by Australian authorities this month.

Maha Almassri

Maha Almassri grew up in the Gaza Strip

Her family was from '48, but that's where they were shipped

They went to the refugee camps, and they went elsewhere

In the Sydney suburbs you'll find them there

For generations now they've been living in Punchbowl

On this continent that long ago the British Empire stole

From the people who once lived here, so much like her home

The parts without the shelters, without the Iron Dome

Maha Almassri's son had moved away

And his children were evacuated soon after the day

The bombs began to fall again in 2023

And a few months later the grandma of the family

Followed in their footsteps and flew to New South Wales

With shocking stories of the slaughter, horrifying tales

She hoped to leave that all behind her, to start her life again

Australia gave her a visa, she flew here and then

Maha Almassri was asleep in her son’s place

When 15 police invaded their space

They gave her orders and they took her away

To keep her in detention, where she remains today

They had granted her a visa, but then they took it back

They say they investigated further, found it was character she lacked

They don’t have to tell us what she said or did

They’ve just decided to take grandma from her grandkids

Maha Almassri can forever now remain

In an Australian prison, indefinitely detained

Unless she chooses to go back to the death that waits

For all the Arab people living under the Zionist State

The same one that quite likely passed the word on down the line

To destroy another family from the land of Palestine

Which ASIO obeyed, no effort made to hide

That Australia supports Israel’s genocide

Mandy and Fabio of Frontyard Films were at our concert at the amazing Addison Road Community Center in Sydney last week. Here’s the video they took of us singing “I Support Palestine Action.” More songs from the concert coming soon…