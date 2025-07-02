Selections from My Life as a Protest Singer EPISODE 3

The full 11 episodes of My Life as a Protest Singer are available in the Everything folder that all members of my CSA have access to. If you appreciate my musical (and/or other) efforts, have disposable income to speak of, and might be willing to part with a few bucks a month to keep me on the road, making recordings, etc., please feel hereby encouraged to sign up! A few dozen more people joining my CSA could vastly improve my family's currently fairly precarious finances. Let's keep the protest music going. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

I fly to Australia tomorrow! If you know anyone in Australia, please consider downloading this graphic here and sharing it with them!