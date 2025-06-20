New song: "The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games"

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games
As the Gaza District becomes one big apocalypse
As hunger eats at everyone inside
The walled-in ghetto they all live in
Where hundreds of thousands have already died
In the final days of the Final Solution
Whatever else somebody claims
There’s the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games
Three months after the last aid truck entered
With ribs protruding all over the Strip
With Israeli troops guarding all the borders
Not letting in a truck or plane or ship
And then, with barbed wire and machine guns
The drones and the snipers take aim
At the Gaza…
People walk for ten or twenty miles
To find soldiers everywhere when they arrive
Who give them 20 minutes to fight for food
And then with ammunition live
The snipers, drones and tanks mow them down
Morning after morning just the same
At the Gaza…
Everybody knows they’re risking death
Measuring their lives by the hour
But especially if they walk in the open
Where they need to go to try to get some flour
Most come back empty-handed
With stories of those killed and maimed
At the Gaza…
It was the cradle of civilization
And the place where that all ended
Where humans found new ways to show inhumanity
That could never be defended
Israelis and Americans
To their eternal shame
Who ran the Gaza…
