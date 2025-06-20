New song: "The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games"

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games

As the Gaza District becomes one big apocalypse

As hunger eats at everyone inside

The walled-in ghetto they all live in

Where hundreds of thousands have already died

In the final days of the Final Solution

Whatever else somebody claims

There’s the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hunger Games

Three months after the last aid truck entered

With ribs protruding all over the Strip

With Israeli troops guarding all the borders

Not letting in a truck or plane or ship

And then, with barbed wire and machine guns

The drones and the snipers take aim

At the Gaza…

People walk for ten or twenty miles

To find soldiers everywhere when they arrive

Who give them 20 minutes to fight for food

And then with ammunition live

The snipers, drones and tanks mow them down

Morning after morning just the same

At the Gaza…

Everybody knows they’re risking death

Measuring their lives by the hour

But especially if they walk in the open

Where they need to go to try to get some flour

Most come back empty-handed

With stories of those killed and maimed

At the Gaza…

It was the cradle of civilization

And the place where that all ended

Where humans found new ways to show inhumanity

That could never be defended

Israelis and Americans

To their eternal shame

Who ran the Gaza…