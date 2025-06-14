"The Pilgrims Were Immigrants, Too" REMIX
The song I wrote about recent events in Los Angeles, transformed by a chilling and very electric remix from Chet and Laura.
Jun 14, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
