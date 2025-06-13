This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Peace & Justice Report discussion with David Rovics
0:00
-59:14

Peace & Justice Report discussion with David Rovics

I spent an hour the other day talking with Tom Walker, who was interviewing me for the Peace & Justice Report on WSLR community radio in Sarasota, Florida.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 13, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dear planet: tour plans have evolved a bit. July: Australia. October: northeastern US. January 2026: California. May 2026: Denmark & UK. I'd love to make more plans for any of these places, and elsewhere as well.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture