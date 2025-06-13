Dear planet: tour plans have evolved a bit. July: Australia. October: northeastern US. January 2026: California. May 2026: Denmark & UK. I'd love to make more plans for any of these places, and elsewhere as well.
Peace & Justice Report discussion with David Rovics
I spent an hour the other day talking with Tom Walker, who was interviewing me for the Peace & Justice Report on WSLR community radio in Sarasota, Florida.
Jun 13, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post