New song: "From Auschwitz to Gaza"

From Auschwitz to Gaza

The camp’s open air, that's the one thing

That distinguishes what is happening

In Gaza right now, compared to the time

Of the Third Reich and its crimes

Against any decency, against any sanity

Against all the children, against all humanity

From Auschwitz to Gaza, there's no difference

Between babies and fighters, on that side of the fence

The side where they starve because the food is kept out

By the occupation — and no others, no doubt

Where people are dropping dead on their feet

While searching for crumbs of food on the street

From Auschwitz to Gaza, all night and all day

All the people inside just wasting away

Everyone waiting for death to arrive

Shot or starved or burned alive

Where each passing moment is punctured by groans

Of a million children as thin as their bones

From Auschwitz to Gaza, the outside world knew

And many lamented about what they might do

While their leaders looked for money to be made

In the arms trade

Once again, just like this

Profiting from the apocalypse

From Auschwitz to Gaza, the stages of starvation

Are exactly the same under occupation

First the fat goes, then all the rest

The muscle, the marrow, the milk in the breasts

Of all nursing mothers, as in front of their eyes

Their babies cry their last little cries

From Auschwitz to Gaza, under either command

All of the killing is entirely planned

Whether they call it a camp or a zone

It's all the same skin and bone

Whether they say “work makes you free”

Or “Humanitarian City”

From Auschwitz to Gaza, the political line

From occupied Poland to Palestine

Leaders outside will say “we weren't aware

Of the extent Of the horrors happening there”

They'll shed a few tears and somberly then

Make a speech at the UN

From Auschwitz to Gaza, all over the place

The lies of the leaders who seek to save face

Who say we would have acted if only we knew

All that they claimed they really would do

And no one will believe at the time when

Some foolish person says “never again”

From Auschwitz to Gaza