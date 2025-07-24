New song: "From Auschwitz to Gaza"

From Auschwitz to Gaza
The camp’s open air, that's the one thing
That distinguishes what is happening
In Gaza right now, compared to the time
Of the Third Reich and its crimes
Against any decency, against any sanity
Against all the children, against all humanity
From Auschwitz to Gaza, there's no difference
Between babies and fighters, on that side of the fence
The side where they starve because the food is kept out
By the occupation — and no others, no doubt
Where people are dropping dead on their feet
While searching for crumbs of food on the street
From Auschwitz to Gaza, all night and all day
All the people inside just wasting away
Everyone waiting for death to arrive
Shot or starved or burned alive
Where each passing moment is punctured by groans
Of a million children as thin as their bones
From Auschwitz to Gaza, the outside world knew
And many lamented about what they might do
While their leaders looked for money to be made
In the arms trade
Once again, just like this
Profiting from the apocalypse
From Auschwitz to Gaza, the stages of starvation
Are exactly the same under occupation
First the fat goes, then all the rest
The muscle, the marrow, the milk in the breasts
Of all nursing mothers, as in front of their eyes
Their babies cry their last little cries
From Auschwitz to Gaza, under either command
All of the killing is entirely planned
Whether they call it a camp or a zone
It's all the same skin and bone
Whether they say “work makes you free”
Or “Humanitarian City”
From Auschwitz to Gaza, the political line
From occupied Poland to Palestine
Leaders outside will say “we weren't aware
Of the extent Of the horrors happening there”
They'll shed a few tears and somberly then
Make a speech at the UN
From Auschwitz to Gaza, all over the place
The lies of the leaders who seek to save face
Who say we would have acted if only we knew
All that they claimed they really would do
And no one will believe at the time when
Some foolish person says “never again”
From Auschwitz to Gaza
