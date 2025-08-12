This Week with David Rovics

"Song for a Photograph" REMIX

A song for a photograph, for the photographers, the artists, the journalists, and all who are finding effective ways to tell the stories. In this case, the stories of a genocide.
David Rovics
Aug 12, 2025
Latest remix from Chet Gardiner. If anyone knows where to find the photo I wrote the song about, please tell me.

It was a fine vigil with lots of music on Sunday. Same place and time next week! More people wanted, including more speakers and musicians.

NORTHEAST: Boston is confirmed for October 18th, and New York City is confirmed on October 19th. More, please!

CALIFORNIA: our first concert for the winter tour has been confirmed -- January 23rd at the Redwood Playhouse in Garberville. What's next?

PDX: Is there anyone out there who lives somewhere woodsy within an hour or so of Portland who would consider renting space for a musician in a camper that would hook up to their water and electricity?

