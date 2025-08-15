New song: "I'm At My Wit's End"

I'm At My Wit's End
I’m at my wit’s end, I’m not sure how
To live in a world that can allow
Such things to go on day after day
Another hundred children taken away
Again and again, night after night
Burned alive in their tents or shot on sight
I’m at my wit’s end, as I shut my eyes
All I can hear are the ravaging cries
Of the survivors, who haven’t yet died
Who stand beside ruins, too tired to try
To pull off the concrete, to see who might be
Still breathing in this forsaken country
I’m at my wit’s end, when I wake in the morn
Sometimes I regret the day I was born
Each day I wonder, what should I do
Stand at the gates or join a crew
Of one of those boats, heading towards
The port of Gaza, to reach its shores
I’m at my wit’s end, I can only guess
How many others live with this stress
Folks in the suburbs watching TV
Will wonder why those folks are so angry
As gnawing away under the load
Again and again someone will explode
I’m at my wit’s end
