New song: "I'm At My Wit's End"

I'm At My Wit's End

I’m at my wit’s end, I’m not sure how

To live in a world that can allow

Such things to go on day after day

Another hundred children taken away

Again and again, night after night

Burned alive in their tents or shot on sight

I’m at my wit’s end, as I shut my eyes

All I can hear are the ravaging cries

Of the survivors, who haven’t yet died

Who stand beside ruins, too tired to try

To pull off the concrete, to see who might be

Still breathing in this forsaken country

I’m at my wit’s end, when I wake in the morn

Sometimes I regret the day I was born

Each day I wonder, what should I do

Stand at the gates or join a crew

Of one of those boats, heading towards

The port of Gaza, to reach its shores

I’m at my wit’s end, I can only guess

How many others live with this stress

Folks in the suburbs watching TV

Will wonder why those folks are so angry

As gnawing away under the load

Again and again someone will explode

I’m at my wit’s end