This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Songs for Gaza

In preparation for Sunday's vigil for Gaza that I'll be singing at (12-2 pm at 12th and Hawthorne SE here in PDX) I did a livestreamed concert from my living room to practice some relevant songs.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Aug 10, 2025
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture