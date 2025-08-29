New song: "Zahid"

Zahid Chaudhry is the most effusively affectionate leftwing military veteran in a wheelchair you're ever likely to meet. And now he's in ICE detention, being tortured in Tacoma.

More info: keepzahidhome.carrd.co

Zahid

Zahid grew up in Pakistan, but he was very young

When he moved to the USA

He’d often visited his uncle, and that’s where he came to live

Out by Washington way

He wanted to be helpful, to fight the forest fires

When the National Guard deploys

So he joined up, to serve and be

Just another one of the boys

It was after 9/11, everything changed

He was approached by the FBI

He just wanted to be somebody living in the northwest

He didn't want to be a spy

But that’s when the trouble started, when he got on a list

And the trouble has kept up since then

Trouble crossing borders, with flying on planes

Being followed by mysterious men

Then came the awful day in 2005

While training to be deployed to Iraq

On an exercise there was an accident

And Mohammed Zahid Chaudhry broke his back

Life had taken him to certain places

And soon he'd joined Veterans for Peace

Now two decades after he was discharged

His family cries for his release

He went in for his appointment

In August 2025

This decorated military veteran

Who doctors said would likely not survive

But instead of coming out with citizenship

He’s been brutally detained

Kept in solitary confinement

With no medication for the pain

That Zahid needs to take since the accident

That left him in a wheelchair

While his little daughter is at home

Asking her mama where

Where is baba, when is he coming back

If you ask ICE nobody will say

How can you arrest a wounded veteran

And treat him this way?