New song: "Zahid"

Zahid Chaudhry is the most effusively affectionate leftwing military veteran in a wheelchair you're ever likely to meet. And now he's in ICE detention, being tortured in Tacoma.
More info: keepzahidhome.carrd.co
Zahid
Zahid grew up in Pakistan, but he was very young
When he moved to the USA
He’d often visited his uncle, and that’s where he came to live
Out by Washington way
He wanted to be helpful, to fight the forest fires
When the National Guard deploys
So he joined up, to serve and be
Just another one of the boys
It was after 9/11, everything changed
He was approached by the FBI
He just wanted to be somebody living in the northwest
He didn't want to be a spy
But that’s when the trouble started, when he got on a list
And the trouble has kept up since then
Trouble crossing borders, with flying on planes
Being followed by mysterious men
Then came the awful day in 2005
While training to be deployed to Iraq
On an exercise there was an accident
And Mohammed Zahid Chaudhry broke his back
Life had taken him to certain places
And soon he'd joined Veterans for Peace
Now two decades after he was discharged
His family cries for his release
He went in for his appointment
In August 2025
This decorated military veteran
Who doctors said would likely not survive
But instead of coming out with citizenship
He’s been brutally detained
Kept in solitary confinement
With no medication for the pain
That Zahid needs to take since the accident
That left him in a wheelchair
While his little daughter is at home
Asking her mama where
Where is baba, when is he coming back
If you ask ICE nobody will say
How can you arrest a wounded veteran
And treat him this way?
Share this post