This Week with David RovicsOctober NE US Tour now 10 confirmed gigs and a ditty!1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -0:33-0:33Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.October NE US Tour now 10 confirmed gigs and a ditty!With the addition of Amherst, Massachusetts, the Ministry of Culture's October tour of the northeastern US now includes 10 confirmed gigs! And I recorded a little musical October Tour PSA as well...David RovicsSep 17, 2025ShareTranscriptRadio and other audio people please feel free to download and use! Info for all gigs at davidrovics.com/tourHere’s an updated tour graphic suitable for posting in most online spaces:Thanks for helping promote this tour! It needs you!!!Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent EpisodesFrom Songwriter to Prompt EngineerSep 16 • David Rovics"Zahid" REMIXSep 1 • David RovicsNew song: "Zahid"Aug 29 • David RovicsBread and Circus During GenocideAug 19 • David RovicsMental Health, Music, Community, and the ResistanceAug 17 • David RovicsNew song: "I'm At My Wit's End"Aug 15 • David RovicsFive Pillars for Growing Social MovementsAug 14 • David Rovics