October NE US Tour now 10 confirmed gigs and a ditty!
With the addition of Amherst, Massachusetts, the Ministry of Culture's October tour of the northeastern US now includes 10 confirmed gigs! And I recorded a little musical October Tour PSA as well...
Sep 17, 2025
Radio and other audio people please feel free to download and use! Info for all gigs at davidrovics.com/tour

Here’s an updated tour graphic suitable for posting in most online spaces:

Thanks for helping promote this tour! It needs you!!!

