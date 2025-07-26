This Week with David Rovics

Setting fire to a passport

The most poignant few minutes of the national rally for Gaza in Canberra last week involved the burning of an Israeli passport.
David Rovics
Jul 26, 2025
The video above was filmed and edited by Alex Bainbridge and can also be found on Green Left’s YouTube channel. Israeli citizen Veronica Sherman burned her passport while Kamala and I sang “Where Were You (When the Jewish State Committed Genocide).” Below is a live video taken by an anonymous protester on their cell phone, which is another wonderful take on the scene at hand. The video below is also pinned on my X and Facebook accounts, for ease of sharing. It’s also on YouTube.

I’ll have more to say about recent events sometime after I get home from this tour of Australia, the last wonderful gig of which was last night…

Tour plans coming up…

I might go to the midwest in September, depending on gigs that may or may not come together over the next couple weeks… I will definitely be in the northeastern US in October, with Kamala. We’ll be doing shows in Boston, New York City, and elsewhere. Lots of free dates if anyone wants to organize a house concert or whatever else, and we’ll happily sing at protests for free.

May 2026: Scandinavia, England, and maybe elsewhere. Again, lots of available dates we’d love to fill!

