September tour plans in Wisconsin now include Madison as well as Woodruff and Milwaukee. More to come… October in the northeast… More gigs wanted! We could go to other parts of the country or the world in early October, given interest…
"Jeremy Corbyn" REMIX
When Jeremy Corbyn was the elected leader of the British Labor Party I wrote this song. Chet and I thought in light of him forming a new party it was time for a remix.
Jul 30, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
