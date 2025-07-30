This Week with David Rovics

"Jeremy Corbyn" REMIX
When Jeremy Corbyn was the elected leader of the British Labor Party I wrote this song. Chet and I thought in light of him forming a new party it was time for a remix.
David Rovics
Jul 30, 2025
September tour plans in Wisconsin now include Madison as well as Woodruff and Milwaukee. More to come… October in the northeast… More gigs wanted! We could go to other parts of the country or the world in early October, given interest…

