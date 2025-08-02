New song: "The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song"

After 22 months of Israel's total war on the children of Gaza, Senator Bernie Sanders put forward a bill to stop sending arms to the Israeli death machine. All the Republicans in the Senate voted against it, along with half of the Democrats. These 24 Democratic senators who voted to support Israel's ongoing genocidal war have names.

The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song

For 2 years now bombs are falling

On the entire Strip beneath them

With the army demolishing everything

Killing every root and stem

Killing every man and woman

Shooting kids too starved to cry

And now the Senate has voted again

To make sure more kids will die

24 senators voted

To stop the weapons flow

But the other half of the caucus

With the Republicans, voted no

The other half of the caucus

Voted for the genocide

To keep sending the tank shells

Across the ocean wide

Let’s say their names — Maria Cantwell

Chuck Schumer, Jeanne Shaheen

Voted unequivocally

For the war machine

Amy Klobuchar

Ron Wyden and Tim Kaine

Voted absolutely

That they support the reign

Of terror on the ground

On the sea and in the sky

Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff

Voted for the kids to die

Like the rest of their colleagues

They had time to contemplate

Whether they should support

The actions of this state

But against the deepest wishes

Of most people in the world

These are the ones who voted

For more missiles to be hurled

Let’s say their names — Cory Booker

Tom Carper and Chris Coons

All of them are marching

To the genocidal tune

Ben Cardin, Gary Peters

Jackie Rosen are a few

What other acts of evil

Might be coming from this crew

Who voted for the terror

On the sea and in the sky

Maggie Hassan and Tom Casey

Voted for the kids to die

Every one of the millions

Who will soon be dead

Killed by the IDF

And all the arms that they’ve been fed

Along with our hard-earned taxes

By those supporting this regime

These politicians who pretend

It’s not what it seems

Let’s say their names…