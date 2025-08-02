New song: "The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song"

After 22 months of Israel's total war on the children of Gaza, Senator Bernie Sanders put forward a bill to stop sending arms to the Israeli death machine. All the Republicans in the Senate voted against it, along with half of the Democrats. These 24 Democratic senators who voted to support Israel's ongoing genocidal war have names.
The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song
For 2 years now bombs are falling
On the entire Strip beneath them
With the army demolishing everything
Killing every root and stem
Killing every man and woman
Shooting kids too starved to cry
And now the Senate has voted again
To make sure more kids will die
24 senators voted
To stop the weapons flow
But the other half of the caucus
With the Republicans, voted no
The other half of the caucus
Voted for the genocide
To keep sending the tank shells
Across the ocean wide
Let’s say their names — Maria Cantwell
Chuck Schumer, Jeanne Shaheen
Voted unequivocally
For the war machine
Amy Klobuchar
Ron Wyden and Tim Kaine
Voted absolutely
That they support the reign
Of terror on the ground
On the sea and in the sky
Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff
Voted for the kids to die
Like the rest of their colleagues
They had time to contemplate
Whether they should support
The actions of this state
But against the deepest wishes
Of most people in the world
These are the ones who voted
For more missiles to be hurled
Let’s say their names — Cory Booker
Tom Carper and Chris Coons
All of them are marching
To the genocidal tune
Ben Cardin, Gary Peters
Jackie Rosen are a few
What other acts of evil
Might be coming from this crew
Who voted for the terror
On the sea and in the sky
Maggie Hassan and Tom Casey
Voted for the kids to die
Every one of the millions
Who will soon be dead
Killed by the IDF
And all the arms that they’ve been fed
Along with our hard-earned taxes
By those supporting this regime
These politicians who pretend
It’s not what it seems
Let’s say their names…
Share this post