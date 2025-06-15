New audiobook: My Life as a Protest Singer

My Life as a Protest Singer is my third or fourth effort at writing a memoir. This may seem ridiculous, but those who have engaged in the practice of memoir-writing know it’s not. There is so much to write about, and so much that will inevitably be left unwritten. There are so many angles, so many approaches. The vast majority of whatever it is will never make it in.

The full production of My Life as a Protest Singer consists of 11 episodes of about an hour each, or about 11 hours of me wagging my jaw. In its full 11 episodes it’s available exclusively for members of my Community-Supported Art program. Whether you’re a paid member via my website or via Patreon, Substack, or Bandcamp, you’ve been given a link to my Everything folder. It’s in there, within the “Extras” folder. If you’re a CSA member and don’t have the link to the Everything folder handy, just email me for it.

What I have made available for free to the general public is the very abridged version, Selections from My Life as a Protest Singer, which is a 3-episode series.

Starting with Selections from My Life as a Protest Singer EPISODE 1.