New song: "You Can't Bomb Your Way to Peace"

You Can't Bomb Your Way to Peace

You can bomb Hiroshima

Kill a hundred thousand kids

You can make up stories

About how that’s not what you did

You can bomb dams in Korea

You can party as they drown

You can bomb Cambodia

Burn the forests and the towns

You can bomb Panama City

You can bomb Sudan

You can bomb Damascus

You can bomb Afghanistan

You can bomb Benghazi

Pretend you’ve come to liberate

You can bomb Belgrade

You can bomb Islamic State

Maybe we’ll learn

Once all the bombing’s ceased

You can’t bomb your way to peace

You can bomb refineries

You can bomb the ports

You can bomb the hospitals

You can bomb the courts

You can bomb the schools

You can bomb the tents

You can call it retribution

You can call it common sense

You can bomb Falluja

You can bomb Mosul

You can try to run the planet

You can make up all the rules

You can bomb the ancient cities

Of Yemen and Iran

You can bomb the world

Until the world's gone