New song: "You Can't Bomb Your Way to Peace"

You Can't Bomb Your Way to Peace
You can bomb Hiroshima
Kill a hundred thousand kids
You can make up stories
About how that’s not what you did
You can bomb dams in Korea
You can party as they drown
You can bomb Cambodia
Burn the forests and the towns
You can bomb Panama City
You can bomb Sudan
You can bomb Damascus
You can bomb Afghanistan
You can bomb Benghazi
Pretend you’ve come to liberate
You can bomb Belgrade
You can bomb Islamic State
Maybe we’ll learn
Once all the bombing’s ceased
You can’t bomb your way to peace
You can bomb refineries
You can bomb the ports
You can bomb the hospitals
You can bomb the courts
You can bomb the schools
You can bomb the tents
You can call it retribution
You can call it common sense
You can bomb Falluja
You can bomb Mosul
You can try to run the planet
You can make up all the rules
You can bomb the ancient cities
Of Yemen and Iran
You can bomb the world
Until the world's gone
