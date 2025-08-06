"Now They Say It's Time to Recognize Palestine" REMIX

Another powerful remix from Chet Gardiner to drive home the message of the song I wrote just the other day, following announcements from Israel-supporting, war-profiteering leaders like Starmer, Carney, and Albanese that they might just consider recognizing the state of Palestine -- if there are any Palestinians left alive come September, and if Hamas gives up and the Palestinians who haven't been killed yet pretend effectively "play dead."
In Hiroshima, August 6th was yesterday. On the anniversary of the first annihilation of an entire population by the most indiscriminate form of mass slaughter & disease ever invented, the solo acoustic version of In Our Dreams is now streaming on Spotify et al. (Note track 13.)
