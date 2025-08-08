New song: "Song for a Photograph"

Song for a Photograph

There’s a certain moment, if you’re lucky enough

When you might so viscerally

Understand so hard how all of us

Are all members of the human family

Some people hear a song, others fall in love

Some people leave home and see the world

For me it was in an article I read

Just a photo of a little girl

She was maybe three years old

With a mop of curly brown hair

Despondent, standing on the ruins of her home

Clutching a little teddy bear

Ain’t it something how a heart can melt like that

Just from a single picture frame

How an image can make sense of everything that matters

And you don’t even need to know her name

Because we all know children just like her

We want to make them safe and hold them tight

And we can't imagine how someone could do this

And create such a sight

I might forget the details of whatever it was I read

But that photograph is seared in my mind

The photo of the girl that was a photo of all the children

All of humankind

The greatest lessons that I ever could have learned

Didn’t come from all the stories that were filed

Nor from all the speeches or statistics

But from one photo of a broken little child

