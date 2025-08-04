This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song (corrected)
The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song (corrected)

After initially trusting an AI chatbot to give me an accurate account of a vote that had just happened in Congress, I recorded this updated rendition of my Genocidal Democratic Senators Song.
David Rovics
Aug 04, 2025
2025
