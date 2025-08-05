New song: "Now They Say It's Time to Recognize Palestine"

Now They Say It's Time to Recognize Palestine

After a century of dispossession

A hundred years of broken resolutions

Now that there’s been a massacre here

To mark every day of the year

After they buried a million children

After they starved the whole population

Now they say it’s time

To recognize Palestine

So many years since the Oslo Accords

With occupied lands ever hurtling towards

Complete annexation by settling Jews

As the pogromists light every possible fuse

After building the settlements and burning down

Whatever was left of the stolen towns

After all Gaza has been turned to dust

Since Jenin has been mangled to rubble and rust

After it’s established the Zionist Way

Is to kill starving children at the dawn of each day

They take their concerns very seriously

While the killers gaslight us all on BBC

If anyone lives when the summer is done

If all of Hamas hands over their guns

If they give up the soldiers they’ve held so far

If they let Jared Kushner build a five-star

Resort on the ruins beside the Med

After all of the Palestinians are dead

This vigil for Gaza in southeast Portland, Oregon on Sunday will hopefully become a weekly thing. I'll be bringing my guitar and sound gear. If you're in the Portland area bring something that communicates and come on over. And tell your friends.

Info about all the gigs below is now up at davidrovics.com/tour, including Milwaukee! More October gigs in the northeastern US still wanted!!!