New song: "Now They Say It's Time to Recognize Palestine"

Now They Say It's Time to Recognize Palestine
After a century of dispossession
A hundred years of broken resolutions
Now that there’s been a massacre here
To mark every day of the year
After they buried a million children
After they starved the whole population
Now they say it’s time
To recognize Palestine
So many years since the Oslo Accords
With occupied lands ever hurtling towards
Complete annexation by settling Jews
As the pogromists light every possible fuse
After building the settlements and burning down
Whatever was left of the stolen towns
After all Gaza has been turned to dust
Since Jenin has been mangled to rubble and rust
After it’s established the Zionist Way
Is to kill starving children at the dawn of each day
They take their concerns very seriously
While the killers gaslight us all on BBC
If anyone lives when the summer is done
If all of Hamas hands over their guns
If they give up the soldiers they’ve held so far
If they let Jared Kushner build a five-star
Resort on the ruins beside the Med
After all of the Palestinians are dead
This vigil for Gaza in southeast Portland, Oregon on Sunday will hopefully become a weekly thing. I'll be bringing my guitar and sound gear. If you're in the Portland area bring something that communicates and come on over. And tell your friends.
Info about all the gigs below is now up at davidrovics.com/tour, including Milwaukee! More October gigs in the northeastern US still wanted!!!
Share this post