"The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song" REMIX

This song names the names of the genocide-supporting Democratic Senators. Another great remix from Chet Gardiner, bound for an album eventually.
I neglected to include the updated version of the lyrics to this song when I sent it out a few days ago, so here they are, with the actual correct names of senators who opposed blocking military aid to Israel included, rather than the completely random ones Grok came up with…
The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song
For 2 years now bombs are falling
On the entire Strip beneath them
With the army demolishing everything
Killing every root and stem
Killing every man and woman
Shooting kids too starved to cry
And now the Senate has voted again
To make sure more kids will die
24 senators voted
To stop the weapons flow
But the other half of the caucus
With the Republicans, voted no
The other half of the caucus
Voted for the genocide
To keep sending the tank shells
Across the ocean wide
(Let’s say their names) Maria Cantwell, Chuck Schumer
Gillibrand
Voted for the Holocaust
In the Holy Land
John Fetterman Ron Wyden
Richard Blumenthal
Voted absolutely
To say they endorse it all
The terror on the ground
On the sea and in the sky
Jack Reed and John Ossoff
Voted for the kids to die
Like the rest of their colleagues
They had time to contemplate
Whether they should support
The actions of this state
But against the deepest wishes
Of most people in the world
These are the ones who voted
For more missiles to be hurled
(Let’s say their names) Cory Booker
Adam Schiff, Chris Coons
All of them are marching
To the genocidal tune
Alex Padilla, Gary Peters
Jackie Rosen are a few
What other acts of evil
Might be coming from this crew
Who voted for the terror
On the sea and in the sky
Maggie Hassan and Mark Warner
Voted for the kids to die
Every one of the millions
Who will soon be dead
Killed by the IDF
And all the arms that they’ve been fed
Along with our hard-earned taxes
By those supporting this regime
These politicians who pretend
It’s not what it seems
US TOUR PLANS UPDATE
After the midwest tour in September, Kamala and I will be doing various gigs in the northeastern US in October. News just in: in December I’ll be visiting Texas! We haven’t confirmed any gigs in California yet, but the plan is to visit there in late January…
