"The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song" REMIX

This song names the names of the genocide-supporting Democratic Senators. Another great remix from Chet Gardiner, bound for an album eventually.

I neglected to include the updated version of the lyrics to this song when I sent it out a few days ago, so here they are, with the actual correct names of senators who opposed blocking military aid to Israel included, rather than the completely random ones Grok came up with…

The Genocidal Democratic Senators Song

For 2 years now bombs are falling

On the entire Strip beneath them

With the army demolishing everything

Killing every root and stem

Killing every man and woman

Shooting kids too starved to cry

And now the Senate has voted again

To make sure more kids will die

24 senators voted

To stop the weapons flow

But the other half of the caucus

With the Republicans, voted no

The other half of the caucus

Voted for the genocide

To keep sending the tank shells

Across the ocean wide

(Let’s say their names) Maria Cantwell, Chuck Schumer

Gillibrand

Voted for the Holocaust

In the Holy Land

John Fetterman Ron Wyden

Richard Blumenthal

Voted absolutely

To say they endorse it all

The terror on the ground

On the sea and in the sky

Jack Reed and John Ossoff

Voted for the kids to die

Like the rest of their colleagues

They had time to contemplate

Whether they should support

The actions of this state

But against the deepest wishes

Of most people in the world

These are the ones who voted

For more missiles to be hurled

(Let’s say their names) Cory Booker

Adam Schiff, Chris Coons

All of them are marching

To the genocidal tune

Alex Padilla, Gary Peters

Jackie Rosen are a few

What other acts of evil

Might be coming from this crew

Who voted for the terror

On the sea and in the sky

Maggie Hassan and Mark Warner

Voted for the kids to die

Every one of the millions

Who will soon be dead

Killed by the IDF

And all the arms that they’ve been fed

Along with our hard-earned taxes

By those supporting this regime

These politicians who pretend

It’s not what it seems

