"If We're All Palestinians" REMIX
In the wake of the killings of the Israeli diplomats in Washington, DC, and the bizarre press reports about antisemitism, I wrote this song.
David Rovics
Jun 18, 2025
This is the version destined for the upcoming album, brilliantly transformed by Chet Gardiner and Laura Love.

