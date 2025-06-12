This Week with David Rovics

Share
New song: "The Food Lines are the Front Lines Now"

The final phase of the genocide involves daily massacres of Palestinians so driven to feed their families that they're ready to risk being shot by IDF soldiers in order for a chance to get some pasta.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 12, 2025
Share

The Food Lines are the Front Lines Now

Thousands of tons of food rotting outside
The fence that holds two million starving inside
And now what they call a Humanitarian Foundation
Has set up a handful of aid stations
Where their bait are bags of flour
And they gun down children by the hour

And that is how
The food lines are the front lines now

Since long before 2023
The Israeli state had its enemy
The entire Palestinian nation
The whole population
When everyone's against all your intentions
You have to starve them all into submission

As this famine takes hold, while they’re waiting to die
Beneath the blue Mediterranean sky
The US and Israel put on a play
While gunning down hundreds of people a day
Who are holding food parcels covered in blood
As they die in the mud

© 2025 David Rovics
