New song: "The Food Lines are the Front Lines Now"

The Food Lines are the Front Lines Now

Thousands of tons of food rotting outside

The fence that holds two million starving inside

And now what they call a Humanitarian Foundation

Has set up a handful of aid stations

Where their bait are bags of flour

And they gun down children by the hour

And that is how

The food lines are the front lines now

Since long before 2023

The Israeli state had its enemy

The entire Palestinian nation

The whole population

When everyone's against all your intentions

You have to starve them all into submission

As this famine takes hold, while they’re waiting to die

Beneath the blue Mediterranean sky

The US and Israel put on a play

While gunning down hundreds of people a day

Who are holding food parcels covered in blood

As they die in the mud