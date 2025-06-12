New song: "The Food Lines are the Front Lines Now"

The Food Lines are the Front Lines Now
Thousands of tons of food rotting outside
The fence that holds two million starving inside
And now what they call a Humanitarian Foundation
Has set up a handful of aid stations
Where their bait are bags of flour
And they gun down children by the hour
And that is how
The food lines are the front lines now
Since long before 2023
The Israeli state had its enemy
The entire Palestinian nation
The whole population
When everyone's against all your intentions
You have to starve them all into submission
As this famine takes hold, while they’re waiting to die
Beneath the blue Mediterranean sky
The US and Israel put on a play
While gunning down hundreds of people a day
Who are holding food parcels covered in blood
As they die in the mud
