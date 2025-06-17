This Week with David Rovics

"Survivors" REMIX
"Survivors" REMIX

As my friends are trying to gather at the border in Egypt, the Israelis are proceeding with their plan to expel any Palestinians who manage to survive their famine and daily massacres.
David Rovics
Jun 17, 2025
This is another brilliant remix from Chet Gardiner and Laura Love.

