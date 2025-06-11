This Week with David Rovics

"Sending an SOS from Krome" REMIX
Brilliantly rocking remix from Chet Gardiner and Laura Love of this song I wrote a few days ago about the horrific conditions in the Krome detention center in Florida.
David Rovics
Jun 11, 2025
Dear planet: tour plans have evolved a bit. July: Australia. October: northeastern US. January 2026: California. May 2026: Denmark & UK. I'd love to make more plans for any of these places, and elsewhere as well.

