Dear planet: tour plans have evolved a bit. July: Australia. October: northeastern US. January 2026: California. May 2026: Denmark & UK. I'd love to make more plans for any of these places, and elsewhere as well.
"Sending an SOS from Krome" REMIX
Brilliantly rocking remix from Chet Gardiner and Laura Love of this song I wrote a few days ago about the horrific conditions in the Krome detention center in Florida.
Jun 11, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
