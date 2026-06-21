We have a liberal tradition

We believe in Oxford debates

We're all free to critique

The affairs of state

You can complain about the Greens

Speak your mind on the Torries

If you don't like the liberals

Or the union aristocracy



You can have a rally

Against Muslim immigration

Protest against the Treasury

With your thoughts about inflation

You can protest Russia

Protest against Ukraine

But all levels of the government

Will go utterly insane



If you criticize Israel

The Home Office may say:

You're a threat to public order

So you can't enter the UK



Come as an academic

Come visit as a tourist

As long as you obey the rules

As long as you get the gist

If you understand the principle

That you say just what you like

As long as it's not anti-Zionist

Then we'll take your mic



Chorus



You may have been over many times

Without ever getting in a fight

But the safety of society

Requires certain oversight

So these young Turks must

Be kept across the ocean

If they were let back in the country

There'd be just too much commotion



Chorus

Who knows who might be next

After Jenk and Hasanabi

Half the people in the world

Might be getting rather stroppy

At least if measured by the standards

Of these criminal reporters

It's time to keep out lots of people

Who might want to cross the border



Chorus