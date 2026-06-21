We have a liberal tradition
We believe in Oxford debates
We're all free to critique
The affairs of state
You can complain about the Greens
Speak your mind on the Torries
If you don't like the liberals
Or the union aristocracy
You can have a rally
Against Muslim immigration
Protest against the Treasury
With your thoughts about inflation
You can protest Russia
Protest against Ukraine
But all levels of the government
Will go utterly insane
If you criticize Israel
The Home Office may say:
You're a threat to public order
So you can't enter the UK
Come as an academic
Come visit as a tourist
As long as you obey the rules
As long as you get the gist
If you understand the principle
That you say just what you like
As long as it's not anti-Zionist
Then we'll take your mic
Chorus
You may have been over many times
Without ever getting in a fight
But the safety of society
Requires certain oversight
So these young Turks must
Be kept across the ocean
If they were let back in the country
There'd be just too much commotion
Chorus
Who knows who might be next
After Jenk and Hasanabi
Half the people in the world
Might be getting rather stroppy
At least if measured by the standards
Of these criminal reporters
It's time to keep out lots of people
Who might want to cross the border
Chorus