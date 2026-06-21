This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"You Can't Enter the UK"
0:00
-3:08

"You Can't Enter the UK"

Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur being barred from entering the UK because they call out Israel for committing genocide and the resistance for committing resistance is the illiberal state in action.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 21, 2026

We have a liberal tradition
We believe in Oxford debates
We're all free to critique
The affairs of state
You can complain about the Greens
Speak your mind on the Torries
If you don't like the liberals
Or the union aristocracy

You can have a rally
Against Muslim immigration
Protest against the Treasury
With your thoughts about inflation
You can protest Russia
Protest against Ukraine
But all levels of the government
Will go utterly insane

If you criticize Israel
The Home Office may say:
You're a threat to public order
So you can't enter the UK

Come as an academic
Come visit as a tourist
As long as you obey the rules
As long as you get the gist
If you understand the principle
That you say just what you like
As long as it's not anti-Zionist
Then we'll take your mic

Chorus

You may have been over many times
Without ever getting in a fight
But the safety of society
Requires certain oversight
So these young Turks must
Be kept across the ocean
If they were let back in the country
There'd be just too much commotion

Chorus

Who knows who might be next
After Jenk and Hasanabi
Half the people in the world
Might be getting rather stroppy
At least if measured by the standards
Of these criminal reporters
It's time to keep out lots of people
Who might want to cross the border

Chorus

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