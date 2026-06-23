It was under occupation
Of one kind or another
By one or another
Of so many empires
But for a long time now
It's been independent
But now Albanians are wondering
What Independence meant
By the Adriatic Sea
Where the flamingos fly free
You'll find Sazani
Who rules the country
If it isn't oligarchs
When things go like this
It's all so stark
A government captured
By corporate command
Where American billionaires
Can just buy the only island
Chorus
With all the corruption
There has been
No one predicted
The uprising
Every day
For week upon week
The streets are full
Cheek to cheek
Chorus
What happens next
Where this movement goes
Could go any which way
Nobody knows
But it seems like the people
Will settle this score
They've taken enough
Now they're taking no more
Chorus
"Sazani"
Long live the flamingos, and the Albanian people. Fuck the billionaires and their resorts.
Jun 23, 2026
It was under occupation
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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