It was under occupation

Of one kind or another

By one or another

Of so many empires

But for a long time now

It's been independent

But now Albanians are wondering

What Independence meant



By the Adriatic Sea

Where the flamingos fly free

You'll find Sazani



Who rules the country

If it isn't oligarchs

When things go like this

It's all so stark

A government captured

By corporate command

Where American billionaires

Can just buy the only island



Chorus



With all the corruption

There has been

No one predicted

The uprising

Every day

For week upon week

The streets are full

Cheek to cheek



Chorus



What happens next

Where this movement goes

Could go any which way

Nobody knows

But it seems like the people

Will settle this score

They've taken enough

Now they're taking no more



Chorus