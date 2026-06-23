This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Sazani"
0:00
-2:57

"Sazani"

Long live the flamingos, and the Albanian people. Fuck the billionaires and their resorts.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 23, 2026

It was under occupation
Of one kind or another
By one or another
Of so many empires
But for a long time now
It's been independent
But now Albanians are wondering
What Independence meant

By the Adriatic Sea
Where the flamingos fly free
You'll find Sazani

Who rules the country
If it isn't oligarchs
When things go like this
It's all so stark
A government captured
By corporate command
Where American billionaires
Can just buy the only island

Chorus

With all the corruption
There has been
No one predicted
The uprising
Every day
For week upon week
The streets are full
Cheek to cheek

Chorus

What happens next
Where this movement goes
Could go any which way
Nobody knows
But it seems like the people
Will settle this score
They've taken enough
Now they're taking no more

Chorus

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