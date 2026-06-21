This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Happy Father's Day (Song for Martin Soto)"
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"Happy Father's Day (Song for Martin Soto)"

Happy Father's Day from the detention centers of New Jersey.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 21, 2026

Martin Soto went out to buy diapers for his baby one day and never returned home to his family, because he was kidnapped by masked ICE agents and brought to a rat-infested hellhole in Newark, New Jersey called Delaney Hall. He has since been moved to another privately-run detention center, which is just as bad. He and others are on hunger strike, and in a dire condition. Human rights should exist. Search for his name online and you'll find out a lot more.

Martin Soto is a doting father
And he did nothing wrong
Just trying to live on this planet
And somehow get along
He had gone out for some diapers
When life took a terrible twist
Now he’s being held in detention
Lamenting the time he’s missed

Playing with his children
From whom he’s been apart
While they’re with their mother
Each with a broken heart
While their papi is in prison
Kidnapped there and then
And they all wonder every moment
When they can see him again

While all over the country
You can hear people say
From Texas to New Jersey
Happy Father’s Day

Martin Soto is in prison
Though that’s not what they call
The cells with rats and food with worms
In Delaney Hall
The beatings and the sickness
The humiliation and the death
So they’re all on hunger strike
To the last breath

Chorus

So many weeks without
Eating a single meal
Martin has lost so much weight
Who knows if he can heal
From all of the abuse
The torture and neglect
When people cross our border
Is this what they should expect?

Chorus

Will Martin Soto have a chance
To see his family?
What about all the others
Across this lawless country?
Is xenophobic hatred
All that we have got?
Do human rights exist?
Are we part of this world or not?

Chorus

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