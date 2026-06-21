"Happy Father's Day (Song for Martin Soto)"

Martin Soto went out to buy diapers for his baby one day and never returned home to his family, because he was kidnapped by masked ICE agents and brought to a rat-infested hellhole in Newark, New Jersey called Delaney Hall. He has since been moved to another privately-run detention center, which is just as bad. He and others are on hunger strike, and in a dire condition. Human rights should exist. Search for his name online and you'll find out a lot more.

Martin Soto is a doting father

And he did nothing wrong

Just trying to live on this planet

And somehow get along

He had gone out for some diapers

When life took a terrible twist

Now he’s being held in detention

Lamenting the time he’s missed



Playing with his children

From whom he’s been apart

While they’re with their mother

Each with a broken heart

While their papi is in prison

Kidnapped there and then

And they all wonder every moment

When they can see him again



While all over the country

You can hear people say

From Texas to New Jersey

Happy Father’s Day



Martin Soto is in prison

Though that’s not what they call

The cells with rats and food with worms

In Delaney Hall

The beatings and the sickness

The humiliation and the death

So they’re all on hunger strike

To the last breath



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So many weeks without

Eating a single meal

Martin has lost so much weight

Who knows if he can heal

From all of the abuse

The torture and neglect

When people cross our border

Is this what they should expect?



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Will Martin Soto have a chance

To see his family?

What about all the others

Across this lawless country?

Is xenophobic hatred

All that we have got?

Do human rights exist?

Are we part of this world or not?



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