Interview with Dave Goodman on Sound and Fury
Dave Goodman and I talked for an hour or so for his radio show, Sound and Fury, on WMBR in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and it was a damn fine conversation.
Jun 22, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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