This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Interview with Dave Goodman on Sound and Fury
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Interview with Dave Goodman on Sound and Fury

Dave Goodman and I talked for an hour or so for his radio show, Sound and Fury, on WMBR in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and it was a damn fine conversation.
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David Rovics
Jun 22, 2026

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