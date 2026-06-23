I had a dream

And it was a very good one

I woke up looking towards the east

At the rising sun

After having visions

About how it all could be

After the United States

Was swallowed by the sea



It was like everyone stood up

And no one knocked them down

Now that the big bully

Wasn’t bombing the town

Now that no one’s assets

Were in fear of being seized

By comparison, everything

Was just a breeze



What would the world look like

Without the USA?

Can’t we just

Make America Go Away?



What if when a country

Made a bid to have control

Of its own resources

That the USA stole

It didn’t face the wrath

Another time around

Of millions of bombs

Exploding on the ground



Chorus



What if the one country

With all the military bases

Exited the scene

Vanished without traces

And in all of those locations

Around the world everybody

Stopped getting terrorized

And had a party



Chorus



I had a dream

And it was a very good one