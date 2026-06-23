I had a dream
And it was a very good one
I woke up looking towards the east
At the rising sun
After having visions
About how it all could be
After the United States
Was swallowed by the sea
It was like everyone stood up
And no one knocked them down
Now that the big bully
Wasn’t bombing the town
Now that no one’s assets
Were in fear of being seized
By comparison, everything
Was just a breeze
What would the world look like
Without the USA?
Can’t we just
Make America Go Away?
What if when a country
Made a bid to have control
Of its own resources
That the USA stole
It didn’t face the wrath
Another time around
Of millions of bombs
Exploding on the ground
Chorus
What if the one country
With all the military bases
Exited the scene
Vanished without traces
And in all of those locations
Around the world everybody
Stopped getting terrorized
And had a party
Chorus
I had a dream
And it was a very good one
"Make America Go Away"
I had a dream