Some folks think that just because
They lead a major nation
It’s their God-given right
To control all their relations
To decide who does their bidding
Who is willing to prostrate
And say all hail the president
Of the United States
Some folks think it stands to reason
Because you have the guns
And the fighter jets and subs and tanks
That everybody runs
That you can be so mighty
As to take away free will
They’ll eventually give in
Once enough of them are killed, but
No matter how many bombs you drop
However many missiles you hurl
You don't get to run this world
Some folks never seem to learn
The lessons they could glean
From all the centuries of running
Their awful war machines
They can unleash their payloads
But if they’ve never read Mao
All the napalm on the planet
Will not teach them how
Chorus
Some folks think they can bully
And just because they’re strong
All the little kids will just
Leave the playground, move along
Thinking in transactions
Not about morality
Once again their steel’s no match
For humanity, because
Chorus
"To Run This World"
Some folks think that just because