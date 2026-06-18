This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"To Run This World"
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-2:43

"To Run This World"

Those who run the empire think they can control the world by dropping bombs on it, but one generation after another, it never works. A track from Ai Tsuno's latest album, London Falling.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 18, 2026

Some folks think that just because
They lead a major nation
It’s their God-given right
To control all their relations
To decide who does their bidding
Who is willing to prostrate
And say all hail the president
Of the United States

Some folks think it stands to reason
Because you have the guns
And the fighter jets and subs and tanks
That everybody runs
That you can be so mighty
As to take away free will
They’ll eventually give in
Once enough of them are killed, but

No matter how many bombs you drop
However many missiles you hurl
You don't get to run this world

Some folks never seem to learn
The lessons they could glean
From all the centuries of running
Their awful war machines
They can unleash their payloads
But if they’ve never read Mao
All the napalm on the planet
Will not teach them how

Chorus

Some folks think they can bully
And just because they’re strong
All the little kids will just
Leave the playground, move along
Thinking in transactions
Not about morality
Once again their steel’s no match
For humanity, because

Chorus

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