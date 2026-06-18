Some folks think that just because

They lead a major nation

It’s their God-given right

To control all their relations

To decide who does their bidding

Who is willing to prostrate

And say all hail the president

Of the United States



Some folks think it stands to reason

Because you have the guns

And the fighter jets and subs and tanks

That everybody runs

That you can be so mighty

As to take away free will

They’ll eventually give in

Once enough of them are killed, but



No matter how many bombs you drop

However many missiles you hurl

You don't get to run this world



Some folks never seem to learn

The lessons they could glean

From all the centuries of running

Their awful war machines

They can unleash their payloads

But if they’ve never read Mao

All the napalm on the planet

Will not teach them how



Chorus



Some folks think they can bully

And just because they’re strong

All the little kids will just

Leave the playground, move along

Thinking in transactions

Not about morality

Once again their steel’s no match

For humanity, because



Chorus