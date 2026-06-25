When they started up the war
It was understood
For our ailing economy
It would be good
Just a little carnage
To stimulate the stocks
You gotta seize the moment
When opportunity knocks
Buy when it’s low
Sell when it's high
Who cares how many people
In the process have to die
Sell when it's high
Buy when it's low
Do the Insider Trading
Peace Talks Do-si-do
The tricks are pretty simple
You just lie and deceive
Drop a bunch of bombs
Leed investors to believe
Say peace is coming soon
Then tell your buddies when
You'll announce the talks collapsed
We'll have to bomb again
Chorus
With the missiles flying
The traders will be keen
To make the big investments
In the war machine
But with peace on the horizon
It's time for speculation
In any of the western world’s
Oil corporations
Chorus
"Insider Trading Peace Talks Do-Si-Do"
When they started up the war