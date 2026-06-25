This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Insider Trading Peace Talks Do-Si-Do"
0:00
-2:18

"Insider Trading Peace Talks Do-Si-Do"

Every few days Trump manipulates the stock market by talking about peace talks and then dropping bombs, and most of the world's media just gobbles it up every time, as the insider traders rake it in.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 25, 2026

When they started up the war
It was understood
For our ailing economy
It would be good
Just a little carnage
To stimulate the stocks
You gotta seize the moment
When opportunity knocks

Buy when it’s low
Sell when it's high
Who cares how many people
In the process have to die
Sell when it's high
Buy when it's low
Do the Insider Trading
Peace Talks Do-si-do

The tricks are pretty simple
You just lie and deceive
Drop a bunch of bombs
Leed investors to believe
Say peace is coming soon
Then tell your buddies when
You'll announce the talks collapsed
We'll have to bomb again

Chorus

With the missiles flying
The traders will be keen
To make the big investments
In the war machine
But with peace on the horizon
It's time for speculation
In any of the western world’s
Oil corporations

Chorus

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