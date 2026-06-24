It's not that the news is less depressing

When I hear it on my own

It's not that the empire cares at all

Whether I'm together or alone

It's not that the massacres stop happening

However much sleep I got

And the world keeps turning

Whether I'm in it or not



But it's all so much more bearable

More like a joy ride

When you're by my side



It's not that the left has a revival

If we do a tour this year

They won't start singing at the protests

At least not around here

Whether or not there are two mics

Or just one on stage

Won't slow the descent of civilization

Back to the stone age



But sometimes the possibilities

Seem so open wide

When you're by my side



The alienation

Won't be going away soon

The stars will still be

Shining with the moon

Are they lonely up there

So far apart in space?

When everybody seems so separate

Together in one place



Life can be like crawling through the mud

Or we can spread our wings and glide

When you’re by my side