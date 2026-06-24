It's not that the news is less depressing
When I hear it on my own
It's not that the empire cares at all
Whether I'm together or alone
It's not that the massacres stop happening
However much sleep I got
And the world keeps turning
Whether I'm in it or not
But it's all so much more bearable
More like a joy ride
When you're by my side
It's not that the left has a revival
If we do a tour this year
They won't start singing at the protests
At least not around here
Whether or not there are two mics
Or just one on stage
Won't slow the descent of civilization
Back to the stone age
But sometimes the possibilities
Seem so open wide
When you're by my side
The alienation
Won't be going away soon
The stars will still be
Shining with the moon
Are they lonely up there
So far apart in space?
When everybody seems so separate
Together in one place
Life can be like crawling through the mud
Or we can spread our wings and glide
When you’re by my side
"When You're By My Side"
It's not that the news is less depressing