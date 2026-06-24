This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"When You're By My Side"

Touring with Kamala is so good, I had to write a song about it. Our BC tour commences Thursday in Victoria! More info: davidrovics.com/tour
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 24, 2026

It's not that the news is less depressing
When I hear it on my own
It's not that the empire cares at all
Whether I'm together or alone
It's not that the massacres stop happening
However much sleep I got
And the world keeps turning
Whether I'm in it or not

But it's all so much more bearable
More like a joy ride
When you're by my side

It's not that the left has a revival
If we do a tour this year
They won't start singing at the protests
At least not around here
Whether or not there are two mics
Or just one on stage
Won't slow the descent of civilization
Back to the stone age

But sometimes the possibilities
Seem so open wide
When you're by my side

The alienation
Won't be going away soon
The stars will still be
Shining with the moon
Are they lonely up there
So far apart in space?
When everybody seems so separate
Together in one place

Life can be like crawling through the mud
Or we can spread our wings and glide
When you’re by my side

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