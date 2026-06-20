This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Apocalypse Now"
0:00
-2:47

"Apocalypse Now"

It's looking very like the apocalypse could take any number of possible forms quite imminently, and none of them seem very easy to prevent, given who runs this world.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 20, 2026

As I listen to the news
Even the corporate stuff
As I look towards the future
It’s looking rough
El Niño is coming
The summer will be hot
Who knows what’s next
But it looks like a lot

As I listen to the news
About the floods and droughts
Hearing people wondering
How about
They might survive today
Let alone tomorrow
How they might find
Some time to borrow

As we rush towards Armageddon
Wondering how
We’ll stop the apocalypse now?

As I listen to the news
The Secretary of War Crimes
Is gathering the soldiers
To pray for the End Times
As he blesses God and Israel
And says our reckoning
Along with the Kingdom of Heaven
Is beckoning

Chorus

As I listen to the news
From the belly of the beast
Hearing of the escalation
Someone says at least
If it keeps on going
You can take your pick
Whichever way it ends
It’ll be quick

Chorus

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