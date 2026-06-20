As I listen to the news
Even the corporate stuff
As I look towards the future
It’s looking rough
El Niño is coming
The summer will be hot
Who knows what’s next
But it looks like a lot
As I listen to the news
About the floods and droughts
Hearing people wondering
How about
They might survive today
Let alone tomorrow
How they might find
Some time to borrow
As we rush towards Armageddon
Wondering how
We’ll stop the apocalypse now?
As I listen to the news
The Secretary of War Crimes
Is gathering the soldiers
To pray for the End Times
As he blesses God and Israel
And says our reckoning
Along with the Kingdom of Heaven
Is beckoning
Chorus
As I listen to the news
From the belly of the beast
Hearing of the escalation
Someone says at least
If it keeps on going
You can take your pick
Whichever way it ends
It’ll be quick
Chorus
"Apocalypse Now"
As I listen to the news