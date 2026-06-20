As I listen to the news

Even the corporate stuff

As I look towards the future

It’s looking rough

El Niño is coming

The summer will be hot

Who knows what’s next

But it looks like a lot



As I listen to the news

About the floods and droughts

Hearing people wondering

How about

They might survive today

Let alone tomorrow

How they might find

Some time to borrow



As we rush towards Armageddon

Wondering how

We’ll stop the apocalypse now?



As I listen to the news

The Secretary of War Crimes

Is gathering the soldiers

To pray for the End Times

As he blesses God and Israel

And says our reckoning

Along with the Kingdom of Heaven

Is beckoning



Chorus



As I listen to the news

From the belly of the beast

Hearing of the escalation

Someone says at least

If it keeps on going

You can take your pick

Whichever way it ends

It’ll be quick



Chorus