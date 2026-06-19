This is a track from Ai Tsuno’s latest album, London Falling.
They keep talking about good versus evil
About all the bad people out there
Other times they just talk about taking their oil
As soon as they can figure out where
The country is that they want to invade now
Since the last time worked out so well
Maybe we’ll look at these days as the ones
Just before the empire fell
When they saw you can’t rule the world
By just dropping bigger bombs
What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?
They keep saying we destroyed their boats
They keep saying we destroyed their planes
They keep saying now we’ll open up
All those shut-down shipping lanes
But no matter how much they announce it
There’s nothing that they can
Seem to do to let the traffic flow
Until there’s an all-clear from Iran
Because you can’t rule the world
By just dropping bigger bombs
What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?
They keep saying look at our great missiles
More deadly than the world’s seen before
Have they never even read the manual
For how to fight in a people’s war?
They think if they bring on the shock and awe
Their enemies will cower
They think they can say how the game works
If they have sufficient firepower
But you can’t rule the world
By just dropping bigger bombs
What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?