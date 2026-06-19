This is a track from Ai Tsuno’s latest album, London Falling.

They keep talking about good versus evil

About all the bad people out there

Other times they just talk about taking their oil

As soon as they can figure out where

The country is that they want to invade now

Since the last time worked out so well

Maybe we’ll look at these days as the ones

Just before the empire fell



When they saw you can’t rule the world

By just dropping bigger bombs

What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?



They keep saying we destroyed their boats

They keep saying we destroyed their planes

They keep saying now we’ll open up

All those shut-down shipping lanes

But no matter how much they announce it

There’s nothing that they can

Seem to do to let the traffic flow

Until there’s an all-clear from Iran



Because you can’t rule the world

By just dropping bigger bombs

What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?



They keep saying look at our great missiles

More deadly than the world’s seen before

Have they never even read the manual

For how to fight in a people’s war?

They think if they bring on the shock and awe

Their enemies will cower

They think they can say how the game works

If they have sufficient firepower



But you can’t rule the world

By just dropping bigger bombs

What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?