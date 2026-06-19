This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Vietnam"
0:00
-2:38

"Vietnam"

The US imperialists were once thought to have learned lessons from losing the war against Vietnam, about the nature of fighting against a people's war, and the limitations of firepower. Or not.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 19, 2026

This is a track from Ai Tsuno’s latest album, London Falling.

They keep talking about good versus evil
About all the bad people out there
Other times they just talk about taking their oil
As soon as they can figure out where
The country is that they want to invade now
Since the last time worked out so well
Maybe we’ll look at these days as the ones
Just before the empire fell

When they saw you can’t rule the world
By just dropping bigger bombs
What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?

They keep saying we destroyed their boats
They keep saying we destroyed their planes
They keep saying now we’ll open up
All those shut-down shipping lanes
But no matter how much they announce it
There’s nothing that they can
Seem to do to let the traffic flow
Until there’s an all-clear from Iran

Because you can’t rule the world
By just dropping bigger bombs
What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?

They keep saying look at our great missiles
More deadly than the world’s seen before
Have they never even read the manual
For how to fight in a people’s war?
They think if they bring on the shock and awe
Their enemies will cower
They think they can say how the game works
If they have sufficient firepower

But you can’t rule the world
By just dropping bigger bombs
What lessons did we learn from Vietnam?

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