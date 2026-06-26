You can look around the world
And the wars are everywhere
People running for the borders
Trying to get out of there
As bad as it is in Sudan
Or in the DRC
As horrific as it is
In so many countries
There’s only one where western allies
Keep all the people inside
A concentration camp
Where they’re committing genocide
There’s only one place on the planet
Where no one can get out
Where what we can see happening
Leaves absolutely no doubt
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
You can wonder all day long
How this could possibly
Be going on right now
In the twenty-first century
You can wonder even more
How the genociders
Could largely be descended
From genocide survivors
But that’s how it is
The facts are inescapable
If your eyes are open
And the facts are on the table
Can you spend two hundred dollars
To buy a loaf of bread
Neither can the Palestinians
They’re dying instead
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The killers know they don’t
Need any fancy weaponry
Starvation and disease
Kills much more quietly
The plague is upon them
The rats are eating children
Sewage by their mattresses
And nowhere they can run
All the infrastructure ruined
Completely decimated
Nothing left in the ghetto
But the emaciated
Or the bodies buried
Beneath what used to be the plazas
In what was once a living place
Called Gaza
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
Since the so-called ceasefire
Thousands have died
From being bombed and starved
And eaten alive
The Black Death was a tea party
Compared to Gaza now
Only Auschwitz can compare
If you want to look at how
They’re killing off the people
So systematically
Using all the latest
High technology
Industrial slaughter
Like the world has not seen
Since the days of Hitler’s
Genocidal regime
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
The holocaust is now
Who’s going to stop it
And how?
"The Holocaust is Now"
You can look around the world