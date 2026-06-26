You can look around the world

And the wars are everywhere

People running for the borders

Trying to get out of there

As bad as it is in Sudan

Or in the DRC

As horrific as it is

In so many countries

There’s only one where western allies

Keep all the people inside

A concentration camp

Where they’re committing genocide

There’s only one place on the planet

Where no one can get out

Where what we can see happening

Leaves absolutely no doubt



The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now



You can wonder all day long

How this could possibly

Be going on right now

In the twenty-first century

You can wonder even more

How the genociders

Could largely be descended

From genocide survivors

But that’s how it is

The facts are inescapable

If your eyes are open

And the facts are on the table

Can you spend two hundred dollars

To buy a loaf of bread

Neither can the Palestinians

They’re dying instead



The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now



The killers know they don’t

Need any fancy weaponry

Starvation and disease

Kills much more quietly

The plague is upon them

The rats are eating children

Sewage by their mattresses

And nowhere they can run

All the infrastructure ruined

Completely decimated

Nothing left in the ghetto

But the emaciated

Or the bodies buried

Beneath what used to be the plazas

In what was once a living place

Called Gaza



The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now



Since the so-called ceasefire

Thousands have died

From being bombed and starved

And eaten alive

The Black Death was a tea party

Compared to Gaza now

Only Auschwitz can compare

If you want to look at how

They’re killing off the people

So systematically

Using all the latest

High technology

Industrial slaughter

Like the world has not seen

Since the days of Hitler’s

Genocidal regime



The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now

The holocaust is now



Who’s going to stop it

And how?