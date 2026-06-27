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"Happy Father's Day (Song for Martin Soto)"
The solo acoustic version of the song I shared in another form a few days ago, about a young father of 3 who was kidnapped off the streets by ICE while out for diapers.
Jun 27, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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