Here to make sure you know you're a moron

And whatever you thought you were doing

You're just one more person to laugh at

One more liberal fuckwit we're viewing

Someone who should be relentlessly mocked

This idiot who thinks such stupid crap

Like Palestinians exist

Or Iran shouldn't be wiped off the map



It's such an awful sight

The trolls are out tonight



Their list of friends is suspiciously short

And they've been posting voluminously

Whatever it is they want to say

They'll do it insultingly

Insult them back and they'll engage

With ever more vile attacks

Creating a toxic swamp online

So we won't take the internet back



Are you ready for an endless fight?

Oh, the trolls are out tonight



Their talking points this year seem

To be to make sure you know you suck

And that if you think ill of the rich

You should get run over by a truck

You're a freak and you smell bad

And no one likes you one bit

Why are you even bothering

To post all of this stupid shit?



This is our new-fangled, perilous plight

The trolls are out tonight



When does this whole thing fail

To keep the masses enthralled

When does anti-social media

Become known for what it should be called

A force of atomization

Something to beat us all down

The best way to become convinced

That you're just a useless clown



Looking at the future, it’s not looking bright

The trolls are out tonight

The trolls are out tonight

Fuck, the trolls are out tonight