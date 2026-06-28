Here to make sure you know you're a moron
And whatever you thought you were doing
You're just one more person to laugh at
One more liberal fuckwit we're viewing
Someone who should be relentlessly mocked
This idiot who thinks such stupid crap
Like Palestinians exist
Or Iran shouldn't be wiped off the map
It's such an awful sight
The trolls are out tonight
Their list of friends is suspiciously short
And they've been posting voluminously
Whatever it is they want to say
They'll do it insultingly
Insult them back and they'll engage
With ever more vile attacks
Creating a toxic swamp online
So we won't take the internet back
Are you ready for an endless fight?
Oh, the trolls are out tonight
Their talking points this year seem
To be to make sure you know you suck
And that if you think ill of the rich
You should get run over by a truck
You're a freak and you smell bad
And no one likes you one bit
Why are you even bothering
To post all of this stupid shit?
This is our new-fangled, perilous plight
The trolls are out tonight
When does this whole thing fail
To keep the masses enthralled
When does anti-social media
Become known for what it should be called
A force of atomization
Something to beat us all down
The best way to become convinced
That you're just a useless clown
Looking at the future, it’s not looking bright
The trolls are out tonight
The trolls are out tonight
Fuck, the trolls are out tonight
"The Trolls Are Out Tonight"
Here to make sure you know you're a moron