Loading video
Share this post
What Are the Pro-Israel Trolls Trying to Accomplish?
davidrovics.substack.com
1×
0:00
-26:44
What Are the Pro-Israel Trolls Trying to Accomplish?
2,000+ hateful comments and one week later, what I have I learned from the Hasbara Trolls?
Mar 3, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes
What Are the Pro-Israel Trolls Trying to Accomplish?